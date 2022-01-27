Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The combined market value of the Premier League's current most expensive XI now sits at just under a staggering £800m.

Most people are aware by now just how lucrative the business of football truly is. Newcastle's recent takeover proves that Premier League clubs are still seen as one of the top investments for the richest of the rich.

Neymar's eye-watering transfer fee of £200m to PSG was mind-blowing at the time and remains to this day the largest amount ever paid for a player. But larger fees are beginning to become the norm with Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku both moving clubs for around £100m each in a single transfer window.

This XI was provided by transfermarkt and is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation. Different formations and results are available on the company's website.

Click here to see an explanation of how the website determines a player's current market value.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Liverpool's Alisson is unsurprisingly the most expensive goalkeeper in the Premier League, currently at £54m. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson sits just behind the Brazilian with an estimated value of £45m.

However, with the most expensive goalkeeper transfer in history set at £72m for Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, it seems ridiculous to think that Liverpool would sell Alisson for the estimated price tag.

Left-back: Andy Robertson

Another Liverpool player makes the squad with a value of £58.5m, Scottish full-back Robertson. That puts the defender over £20m more expensive than second-placed Luke Shaw.

If Liverpool were to sell Robertson for the listed price, they would make a profit of £50m after buying the Scot from Hull City for just £8.1m in 2017. Not a bad return.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

It should come as no surprise to most football fans to see Alexander-Arnold completing Liverpool's defensive trio that made it into the squad.

The right-back was born and raised in Liverpool and came through the club's youth academy before his promotion into the first team. The defender is now considered by most as one of the best right-backs in the world, so his £72m price tag seems more than fair.

Centre-back: Raphael Varane

Surprisingly, despite Varane only costing Manchester United £36m in the summer transfer window, his estimated price tag sits at £58.5m.

Even more surprisingly the figure is £9m more than Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, meaning the Dutch giant misses out on making the squad.

Centre-back: Ruben Dias

Dias was thrust into the limelight after his £61m transfer to Manchester City in 2020. But the Portuguese defender lived up to his price tag and quickly became recognised as one of the league's top defenders.

His current market value sits at £67.5m, so only £6.5m more than City paid for him. But one of the reasons behind such a marginal gain in value is that City paid around double his estimated market value at the time of his signing from Benfica.

Defensive midfielder: Declan Rice

Rice was valued at just £1.8m in January 2018, but his consistently impressive campaigns for West Ham have seen his value skyrocket amid interest from several top clubs.

His estimated market value may be £67.5 million but West Ham slapped a £100m price tag on the midfielder in 2021, showing their intentions to hold on to the Englishman.

Central midfielder: Phil Foden

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is another homegrown talent that has rapidly shot to Premier League fame.

In April 2020 the midfielder was already valued at £24.3m, but due to his incredible displays for City, his value has tripled in under two years.

Attacking midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne

During the 2019/20 campaign, De Bruyne registered an incredible 21 assists and scored 13 goals in the Premier League. His value at the time peaked at £135m.

Injuries, age and a dip in output during the 2020/21 campaign have seen the midfielder drop to an estimated value of £81m. But this still puts him as the highest-rated attacking midfielder, alongside Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who is also valued at £81m.

Left-winger: Jadon Sancho

Sancho has struggled since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, and his value has seen a £13.5m drop compared to his last valuation in Germany.

But his current price still puts him level with Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling who are also both valued at £76.5m. Any of these three players could be inserted into the team but Sancho made it into the default lineup.

Right-winger: Mohamed Salah

Just like De Bruyne, Salah's value peaked in 2019 at £135m. It's difficult to understand why the winger has seen a £45m drop in value as his impressive form seems to never end.

But with a £90m price tag even after the drop, Salah is not just the Premier League's most expensive right-winger, he is ranked number one worldwide.

Striker: Harry Kane

1 of 10 When did Harry Kane make his debut for Tottenham? 2010 2011 2012 2013

Kane is the third player on this list who was valued at £135m in 2019, but alongside Salah, his price tag has also dropped to £90m.

Kane is having a poor season by his standards, and his estimated value reflects that, having dropped £18m between May and December 2021 alone. But his current £90m valuation still sits him on top of the pile, alongside Romelu Lukaku, who also holds a £90m price tag.

News Now - Sport News