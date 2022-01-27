Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mick Schumacher has revealed that 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has often given him advice and that it is one day a dream for him to drive for Ferrari in Formula 1.

Mick made his F1 debut in 2021 but had a tough hand dealt to him with his Haas team deciding that they would be spending next to no time on developing their car over the course on the season.

Indeed, they've instead been working on their 2022 machine and, with the new season now just a couple of months away, the hope will be that they can be far more competitive than they were last year.

Certainly, Schumacher will be hoping that is the case as he bids to show exactly what he can do at the top level of motorsport and he has revealed that 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton has regularly given him advice to help him along.

"He’s always been very open to giving advice to help me in the position I was in," Schumacher told Crash.net.

"Also, already back in the day, when my dad wasn’t with Mercedes anymore, I did get the chance to come to a few races and see him there.

"It’s been definitely nice knowing that when he had time he was able to talk to me about certain things. Those conversations are obviously private. Some of it is related to racing but most of it is just on a friendly basis."

It's great to hear that Hamilton is looking to help the younger generation where he can, with Schumacher also often being spotted to 4-time champion Sebastian Vettel among others over the course of 2021.

He'll be looking to use what he has picked up in the coming years, meanwhile, as he admits the eventual dream has to be to drive for Ferrari, with him announced as their reserve driver for 2022 should Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz need to miss a Grand Prix for whatever reason:

"I think in general it’s a dream for everybody to race for Ferrari. I think anybody would like to race there," he replied.

"But obviously my thoughts are very much on the here and now and trying to do my best job in the position that I am in with Haas. For sure hopefully with a better car we’ll be able to take the maximum out of it."

A bright future may well await Schumacher, and he'll be eager for 2022 to be a real building block after 2021.

