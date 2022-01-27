Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The decision on Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble return lies firmly with the former Raw Women’s Champion, according to an updated report.

Rousey’s WWE comeback has been heavily rumoured this past week and new details have emerged on the current situation. According to the latest reports, the decision now firmly rests with the former UFC star on whether or not we see her walk down the aisle on Saturday night.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has claimed ‘at least one’ WWE official flew to California last week to meet with ‘The Baddest Women on the Planet’ and the decision is now ‘all on Rousey’. Although WWE are keen to have her back as soon as possible to kick-start a WrestleMania programme.

Her imminent return has been further fuelled by news of Abraham Ezparza, who worked as Rousey’s stylist and makeup artist during her run with WWE, being scheduled for the Royal Rumble and the following episode of Monday Night Raw - and this has been locked in for a month or so.

With nine spots left unallocated in the women’s rumble match, Rousey’s comeback has been heavily speculated, with a huge clash with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch under consideration for WrestleMania this April.

Their long-term rivalry never birthed a proper one-on-one singles match between the pair, and Lynch has been quick to take to social media to light a flame under the rumours of Rousey’s return. Posting a picture of herself and the title and tautening her rival by saying “I was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her, and she’s doing great.”

