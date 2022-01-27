Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'need to tie up £30m deal quickly', star wants SJP move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could walk away from a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes if things are not tied up quickly, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

Reports have suggested that Newcastle have agreed a £30m deal with Lyon to purchase the 24-year-old, but those claims have since been refuted by the French club.

What is the latest news involving Guimaraes?

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have struck a £30m agreement with Lyon for Guimaraes, who is allegedly set for a medical today in his home country.

Lyon, though, have denied the above and have since issued an official statement saying: "Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes."

Eddie Howe is desperate to bolster his squad further having already snapped up Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood from Atletico Madrid and Burnley respectively. The Magpies find themselves in big trouble down at the bottom of the table, but bringing in Guimaraes to aid them in their battle to stay up is turning into a complicated matter.

The Brazilian is a key player for Lyon, missing just one Ligue 1 game so far this season, so it is no surprise that his club are reluctant to let him go.

What has Jones said about Guimaraes to Newcastle?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Guimaraes is keen on joining Newcastle but really needs to push for this move now because the Premier League outfit are close to walking away.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "Sources close to Guimaraes are indicating that this deal needs to be tied up quickly as the threat of Newcastle walking away is very real. The player is sold on the idea of joining them and now needs to convince Lyon to let him go."

How much of a setback would missing out on Guimaraes be?

It would be a huge setback, as Guimaraes would be another key target Howe has lost out on.

While a lot can still happen before the transfer window closes, a move for Diego Carlos seems to be off the table.

As per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla have decided to keep hold of Guimaraes' compatriot in a blow to Newcastle.

To identify Carlos and then Guimaraes as players who can aid the club in their fight for survival and then not end up with either would be an extremely disappointing development. However, it looks a real possibility, as both Sevilla and Lyon continue to resist the advances for their Brazilian stars.

