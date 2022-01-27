Rocket League Update 2.11: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every successful game gets regular changes and updates, and we have all the information you need to know about Rocket League update 2.11.

The game has massively evolved over the last few years, and we have seen the game add lots of new game modes, maps, cars and more.

Rocket League also has a huge influence in the Esports world as well and we see many compete for huge money prizes on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

With the seasons coming thick and fast, many are already looking ahead to the release of season 6, and no doubt it will be another great season.

Here is everything you need to know about Rocket League Update 2.11:

Release Date

With Patch 2.10 going live on Wednesday 26th January 2022, we will have a bit of time until update 2.11 goes live.

There is no official confirmation around the release date of this update, but we believe it will go live in mid to late February 2022. Hopefully we will see it before the Friday 25th January 2022.

Patch Notes

The developers also do not reveal the patch notes until the update is live so we do have a bit of time to wait for them to go live.

For now, we can look at the known issues the developers have released on their website. All the current known issues can be viewed down below:

Current Known Issues

The Distortion decal for Takumi takes on the secondary paint colour

The paint of a painted variant of the Samurai will become dark when equipping any of its common decals

The "Allow All" in-game text chat option does not appear in the gameplay settings

The SMAA anti-aliasing option does not function as intended, and players may not notice any anti-aliasing effects while it’s enabled

While viewing a Replay, the "Change Game Mode" menu cannot be navigated when using a controller

[PC] Focus on the game client is occasionally lost

[Xbox One] Flashing lights on the ball may be too intense for some players

[PC] controller may randomly disconnect during gameplay

Some Wheels (Apex, Bionic, Patriarch, and ARMR) can not be equipped on some licensed cars like the Nissan Skyline

The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem is muted when streamer safe is enabled

[PC] When a party member leaves a tournament joined by the party leader, the party leader is rank disparity locked from the recently joined tournament while the remaining party members are closely ranked.

This can be fixed if the party leader leaves the party, and reforms

[PlayStation, Xbox] May fail to reconnect to PsyNet if launching Rocket League while offline

If this occurs, reboot your game or console after online connection has been established

[PlayStation 4] While playing with a full Splitscreen team in Chaos mode, Rocket League may crash at the end of the match

[Nintendo Switch] Accounts with high density inventories (3000+ items) may experience a hang in the Car Customisation Body tab

Party members may not successfully join a Tournament match

