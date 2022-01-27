FIFA 22 Raphael Varane Flashback SBC: How to Complete, Stats, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team loves to release Squad Building Challenges on a daily basis and the gaming community are getting massively excited as it was leaked that a Flashback Raphael Varane SBC is on its way.

The former Real Madrid defender moved to Manchester United in the summer and has won a lot of trophies over his career for both his club and for France.

Flashback SBC's are great as they see players in the game mode receive huge upgrades for past seasons in which they excelled.

With Varane's base card already very overpowered and fitting the meta, it is crazy to think how good this upgrade card might be.

Here is everything you need to know about the Flashback Raphael Varane SBC:

How to Complete the Flashback Raphael Varane SBC

In order to unlock his Player of the Month card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need over a lot of coins to complete it.

There are multiple different SBC’s you will need to complete in the game. The Varane card has not gone live yet, but the leakers who revealed this card (FutSheriff and ImADuckQuackk) believe that Varane will be released today on Thursday 27th January 2022 at 6PM GMT.

When the card goes live, we will provide you the latest updates and reveal the requirements for the Squad Building Challenge right here, so be sure to come back to this page.

Flashback Raphael Varane Stats

Despite his card not going live yet, the leakers (FutSheriff and ImADuckQuackk) have been able to reveal all his stats on Twitter. His stats are:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 54

Passing: 72

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 93

Physical: 90

Flashback Raphael Varane SBC Price

To have such high stats in all the meta categories for the defender is huge and it makes him one of the best defenders in Ultimate Team, so he is definitely worth getting.

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Varane card will cost you some money. We cannot reveal the official price of the SBC until the card goes live, but he will most likely cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions of coins.

If you have a squad that can link to a Premier League or French player, while still getting 100 Chemistry, then you must obtain this card.

