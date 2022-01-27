Paper Talk: Manchester United & Liverpool could be set to hijack Luis Diaz to Tottenham

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham’s rejected £37million bid for Luis Diaz has put Liverpool and Manchester United on high alert.

Check out the lastest from Terry Flewers on The Football Terrace below

According to Jornal de Noticias in Portugal, a potential deal with Porto could run well into Monday’s deadline day. Tottenham could be forced to up their opening offer for Porto attacker Luis Diaz after talk of another 'big Premier League club' entering the fray in the Colombian media.

The 25-year-old, who has 14 goals in 18 Primeira Liga matches this season for his side, is currently away on international duty back in South America.

In the meantime, intense speculation is continuing to build as Diaz's club future hangs in the balance.

His involvement with the Colombian national team for World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Argentina within the next week complicates any potential transfer.

However, that will not stop Tottenham from trying after tabling an opening offer of £37.5million plus add-ons for the forward.

The bid was rejected by Porto but it appears Spurs' movement may force other suitors into action.

News Now - Sport News