League of Legends: Lunar Revel 2022 Changes to Event Missions Revealed

Riot Games are celebrating the Chinese New Year once more in League of Legends and fans should be excited about the new Lunar Revel Event.

Every 12 months or so, LoL celebrates the Chinese New Year with an event that every player can enjoy.

This time around, there is a lot to be excited about - especially with the fact that there are two sets of skins that will be up for grabs.

Riot have made some changes to their Token Bank System, which will see a reduction in how many points you need to earn to complete Missions.

This is something that many fans of League of Legends can look forward to as this means that they will be able to achieve rewards much easier than in previous years.

Token Bank Missions for Lunar Revel

Via League of Legends' official website, Token Bank Missions have been reverted to the old system, this means that all other general objectives requirements have been lowered by 15-40%

You will receive 10 tokens for a win while getting five tokens for a loss in a matchmade PvP in Summoner’s Rift.

Any Matchmade PvP game of ARAM will give six tokens for a win while getting three tokens for a loss.

Gamemode ARURF will be returning which many fans of League of Legends will be excited about, if you win in a game of ARURF you will get six tokens while gaining three tokens for a loss.

Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

You will receive Tokens towards the Lunar Shop also for playing TFT.

For any Ranked or Normal TFT game, you will receive eight tokens for a First or Second place finish.

If you finish in third or fourth place you will receive six tokens.

A fifth or sixth-place finish will give four tokens.

While a seventh or eighth-place finish will give you only two tokens.

If you were to play TFT Double Up, a first-place finish will give you eight tokens.

Second place will give you six tokens, while third will give you four, and fourth will give you two tokens.

**Please note that any LoL Co-op vs AI or TFT Hyper Roll games will not give you tokens.

Lunar Revel 2022 Orb Mission

The requirements to earn the Lunar Orb Mission has been changed slightly making it 15% less to receive. The old requirement was 4500 and is now 3800.

Lunar Revel 2022 Milestone Missions

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone one - is now 700 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone two - is now 700 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone three - is now 800 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone four - is now 800 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone five - is now 900 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone six - is now 900 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone seven - is now 1000 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone eight - is now 1000 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone nine - is now 1000 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 pass milestone ten - is now 1000 points from 1275

Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Wins Missions

Lunar Revel 2022 weekly mission one - is now 1000 points from 1650

Lunar Revel 2022 weekly mission two - is now 1000 points from 1650

Lunar Revel 2022 weekly mission three - is now 1000 points from 1650

Lunar Revel 2022 weekly mission four - is now 1000 points from 1650

Time-Based Points

You will receive 6 points per minute with a win while getting four points per minute during a loss in any Summoner’s Rift PvP

You will receive the exact same for ARAM and ARURF.

While only getting two points per minute for a win, and one point per minute in a Co-op vs AI Summoners Rift game.

Teamfight Tactics

You will receive three points per minute if you finish anywhere between 1st - 4th in any TFT Normal, Ranked, or Hyper Roll while a 5th - 8th place finish will give you two points per minute

If you play TFT Double Up you can expect to receive three points per minute for a 1st or 2nd place finish while claiming two points for a 3rd or 4th place finish.

