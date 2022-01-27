Southampton transfer news: £22.5m target 'can take Saints to another level'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons that signing Dele Alli would have the potential to take Southampton to "another level".

Ralph Hasenhuttl is yet to add to his squad this month but is hoping to sign the Spurs midfielder before Monday's deadline.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Having started just twice in the Premier League since October and none since 28 December, a loan move away from Tottenham is exactly what Alli needs right now.

He was once one of the top talents in English football but is little more than a squad player under Antonio Conte. His only minutes in 2022 came against League One Morecambe and he was left out of the squad that were beaten at Chelsea on Sunday, which is the biggest indicator yet that he might leave this window.

Despite not producing a season of note since he scored 17 goals and assisted 14 in 2017-2018, Alli still has several Premier League clubs keen on taking him on loan. Newcastle and Brighton are in the running, while the Telegraph believes that Southampton have now entered the race.

West Ham have also been credited with an interest, but Barclay believes that Hasenhuttl's history of improving players would make Southampton an excellent move for Alli.

What did Barclay say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think for him personally, a move to Southampton would be a really good switch because Ralph Hasenhuttl has the ability to rejuvenate players.

"But whether he would fit the style of play, it's all action at Southampton, although that's what he was brilliant at back in the day. If he can do that, he can take them to another level."

Why would Southampton want Alli?

As mentioned above, Alli's form hasn't been good enough in recent seasons, highlighted by the fact he hasn't scored a Premier League goal from open play since January 2020.

But Southampton and Hasenhuttl need to look no further than Jesse Lingard's loan spell at West Ham last season to know what a change of scenery and different voices can do for a player.

Lingard scored nine goals and added five assists to help the Hammers qualify for Europe, and if Alli, valued £22.5m, can perform to even half that level, Southampton will have a serious player on their hands, while it would do the midfielder's career the world of good.

