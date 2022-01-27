Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'growing in confidence' over deal for £40m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are becoming increasingly confident that they will be able to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Van de Beek has found himself on the periphery since joining the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £40million less than 18 months ago, but it appears he could link-up with the Eagles in a bid to rediscover his best form.

What's the latest news involving van de Beek?

Van de Beek has been offered just 68 minutes of Premier League action since the campaign got underway and only made one start under interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

But it appears he could be set for a way out of Old Trafford before the deadline passes next Monday, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing Palace and La Liga side Valencia have enquired about recruiting the Dutchman on loan until the end of the season.

Romano has claimed Rangnick is reluctant to allow van de Beek to move on temporarily, while Manchester United are understood not to be considering proposals which include an option to make the switch permanent in the summer.

Although they are facing competition from Valencia, Palace have made the first move by submitting a straight loan proposal for the attacking midfielder.

But it is understood van de Beek's current employers are only willing to do business if the Eagles take on his £120,000-per-week wages until June.

If Palace agree to meet Manchester United's demands, the 19-cap Netherlands international would temporarily become the club's joint-second highest earner, with Wilfried Zaha being the only star boasting a more lucrative salary.

What has Dean Jones said about van de Beek?

Jones understands there is a serious possibility that Palace will succeed in attracting van de Beek to Selhurst Park on a short-term basis.

The transfer insider believes Eagles boss Patrick Vieira and those working behind-the-scenes feel a deal is there to be done.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Palace are growing in confidence that they can find a breakthrough in talks to sign van de Beek.

"It’s too soon to say done deal but if fans are wondering if there’s a real chance of this, I’m told there absolutely is."

Why are Manchester United willing to send van de Beek out on loan?

Van de Beek has made just 14 appearances this season and, despite Manchester United spending big money to acquire him, he only racked up his 50th outing for the Red Devils earlier this month.

However, they know the 24-year-old has plenty of talent and could eventually come good at Old Trafford, as shown by 76 goal involvements during his time at Ajax.

With Rangnick only in charge until the end of the campaign, Manchester United would prefer the next permanent boss to run the rule over van de Beek before entertaining a permanent departure.

