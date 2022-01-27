Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'pushing' to sign £66m rising star, bid already tabled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that it's going to be "tough" for Tottenham to sign Luis Diaz but reckons they're going all out to sign the wide man.

Spurs have been linked with the Porto winger as Antonio Conte looks to make the most of his first opportunity to strengthen his squad.

Time isn't on Tottenham's side, with less than five days remaining until the window closes, but O'Rourke reckons that the North London outfit are "pushing hard" for Diaz's signature.

What's the latest news with Diaz?

It's so far been a frustrating month for Conte, who's constantly spoken about wanting to improve his squad, but hasn't made any additions.

But after missing out on Adama Traore, who's on the verge of signing for Barcelona, Tottenham have now turned their attentions to another winger in Diaz

Furthermore, Spurs have not only launched a £37.6m bid for the 25-year-old but are now in talks with Porto over signing him. That bid was turned down, but Fabrizio Romano said that Diaz's dream is to play in the Premier League, although both parties have recognised that a deal is "not easy".

Diaz has been in inspired form in Portugal this season, scoring 14 goals and adding five assists in just 18 matches, while adding another two goals against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Should Tottenham turn out successful in their attempts to sign the Colombian international, it would be a real statement of intent by Conte and prove that he is being backed by Daniel Levy and co.

What did O'Rourke say about Diaz?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's going to be a tough one this for Tottenham. Obviously, they've come in with an offer that Porto have rejected; they're holding out for more money. But Spurs are pushing to get this one done."

Do Tottenham need both Diaz and Traore?

It might have been a surprise that Spurs were targeting another winger when they were already in talks with Traore, but he was set to play at right wing-back, while Diaz is an out and out winger.

Therefore, it wouldn't have been inconceivable that Tottenham end up signing both.

However, with Traore on the verge of joining of returning to Barcelona, Spurs need to make sure they go out and sign Diaz at all costs.

His release clause is £66m, which is likely to be out of Spurs' reach considering that would see them break their record fee, but if they can bring the price down, then this would be quite some coup for Conte.

