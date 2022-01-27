Everton manager news: 'Gamble by Moshiri' after Toffees owner ignores board

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks Everton owner Farhad Moshiri would be taking another "gamble" if he decides to appoint Vitor Pereira as the club's next manager.

Rafael Benitez was relieved of his duties earlier this month after his side endured a dismal run of form, and the Toffees are still looking for his replacement.

What is the latest news on Everton's manager search?

It has been reported that Pereira is a leading candidate in the running to succeed Benitez, with Moshiri allegedly ignoring reservations made by members of the club's board about the 53-year-old coach.

Some fans protested outside Goodison Park on Wednesday to show their frustration with Moshiri as he considers whether to hand Pereira a contract.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is also in the mix, and it is understood that he has been interviewed by Everton's hierarchy.

What has O'Rourke said about Moshiri's big decision?

O'Rourke believes Pereira has had an up and down managerial career so far, and has claimed that Moshiri would be taking a risk if he turned to him next.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke said: “He’s a bit of a mixed bag really, Pereira. Portuguese coach, did quite well at Porto but hasn’t done so well at other clubs. He was sacked by Fenerbahce in December, and he also had a short ill-fated spell in Germany at 1860 Munich, which resulted in relegation.

“So, for me, it’s a gamble again by Moshiri and not something that’s going to go down too well with fans if he is appointed.”

Is Pereira more of a gamble than Lampard?

That is debatable.

These are the two men who seem to be at the top of Everton's wanted list, and it is Pereira who has the clear edge when it comes to experience, having been a manager for over a decade.

He has managed some big clubs across Europe, including Porto, Fenerbahce and Olympiacos over the years.

However, he has never managed in the Premier League, which could be why he does not appear to be the most popular choice among the club's fanbase right now.

On the other hand, Lampard has coached in England's top-flight, but he lasted just 18 months at Chelsea and has not had a job since.

Therefore, it could be argued that picking either Pereira or Lampard would be a gamble that could pay off handsomely, but it could also backfire and leave Everton looking for yet another manager in the not-too-distant future.

