Lost Ark: Release Date, Classes, Founders Pack and Everything You Need to Know

Lost Ark is an upcoming release from developers Smilegate RPG and publishers Amazon Games.

After an extremely successful beta testing phase, the game is set for a big launch and potentially a move into the pantheon of MMORPG greats.

There are several pre-order offers available for players who want to get a kick-start in the game before it is released as a full free-to-play download.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lost Ark, including the release date, classes in the game, founder’s pack and more.

Release Date

Lost Ark is set to be released on Friday 11th February 2022, and will be available to download on PC via Steam.

Classes

The Classes in Lost Ark are split into 5 different categories: Warrior. Martial Artist, Gunner, Mage and Assassin.

Here are the official descriptions of the base classes in the game:

Warrior

Warriors are the powerhouses of Arkesia. They may not be the most nimble, so they stand their ground and make up for mobility with cataclysmic impact.

Martial Artist

These quick-footed fighters like to rush the enemy with combined attacks at lethal speeds that can only be described as breakneck.

Gunner

Whether wielding high-tech weapons or bows and arrows that never jam, keep an eagle eye on these sharpshooters or they may even hit you with their worst shot.

Mage

These mystical conjurers tap into the ancient magic of Arkesia to cast deadly spells on evil forces, heal the wounded, or support allies.

Assassin

These mysterious melee-makers fight demonic with demonic, channelling the dark powers in the name of the light in quick, colourful attacks.

Founders Pack

The following tiers are available for players to purchase as part of the Founders Packs:

Bronze Founders Pack

Beta Access - You get access to the Lost Ark Closed Beta on November 4.

Head Start - You get three days' head start at the launch of the game.

Founder's Exclusive Pet - You get an exclusive pet to help you collect loot.

30 Day Crystalline Aura - This is a big one. Basically, you get a lot of boosts. We'll cover this more in-depth below.

Founder's Title - An exclusive in-game title for people who purchased the Founder's Pack.

Silver Founders Pack

Beta Access - You get access to the Lost Ark Closed Beta on November 4th 2022.

Head Start - You get three days' head start at the launch of the game.

Founder's Exclusive Pet - You get an exclusive pet to help you collect loot.

30 Day Crystalline Aura - This is a big one. Basically, you get a lot of boosts. We'll cover this more in-depth below.

Founder's Title - An exclusive in-game title for people who purchased the Founder's Pack.

1,000 Royal Crystals

Silver Supply Crate

Gold Founders Pack

Beta Access - You get access to the Lost Ark Closed Beta on November 4.

Head Start - You get three days' head start at the launch of the game.

Founder's Exclusive Pet - You get an exclusive pet to help you collect loot.

30 Day Crystalline Aura - This is a big one. Basically, you get a lot of boosts. We'll cover this more in-depth below.

Founder's Title - An exclusive in-game title for people who purchased the Founder's Pack.

1,000 Royal Crystals

Silver Supply Crate

4,000 Royal Crystals

Gold Supply Crate

Founder's Exclusive Avatar

Character Expansion Slot

