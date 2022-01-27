Lost Ark Beta Update: Pre-Release Patch Notes and Changes Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lost Ark is an upcoming new MMOARPG title published by Amazon Games and developed by Smilegate RPG, and it has now been confirmed by the developers that changes will be implemented ahead of the full retail release of the title.

Following a successful beta release of the title, Smilegate has made some quality of life changes to the game before it is officially released.

Lost Ark will be released on Friday 11th February 2022, and with the day 1 release, there will be some improvements already implemented.

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes that will be implemented ahead of the official release of Lost Ark.

Pre-Release Patch Notes and Changes

Here are the changes that Smilegate RPG have implemented ahead of the release of the game in February:

NEW FEATURES

Before launch, we will be sharing a full list of patch notes, but we wanted to share a few planned new features that will be available at launch.

Yorn Region

While Closed Beta allowed you to visit Rohendel for the first time, at launch you will be able to traverse even more of Arkesia’s vast lands! The Yorn region will be open for exploration.

In Yorn, you’ll find yourself headed underground to the home of the Umar race — a group of dwarven people that inhabit the depths below the seemingly barren land. The Umar artisans are known for their craftwork, so be sure to take a moment to enjoy the carefully constructed architecture that has resulted from hundreds of years of building work before you get to back to looking for the Ark.

Yorn includes new quests, bosses, Chaos dungeons, and more.

Feiton Region

In addition to Yorn, the continent of Feiton has also been added for launch.

You might find Feiton to be a little bit... less than welcoming. The lands of this continent were poisoned during the Chain War, and the effects of this continue to influence the landscape to this day. In Feiton, the half-human half-demon Delains reside, but only under the careful control of Avesta, a powerful assassin organization.

Feiton will also introduce new quests, bosses, Chaos dungeons, and more.

Punika Region

Punika is another region that was not included in the Closed Beta test that will be available at launch

Punika is tropical and magical, with much to explore and experience from nature’s beauty to the festivals put on by the inhabitants. You can spend time in the vibrant and lively Nia Village, or traverse the colorful sands of Starstand Beach. The land may be lush, but watch out for the wildlife — something strange seems to be happening with the creatures that inhabit the island.

In addition to new quests and bosses, the release of Punika also means that more late-game content will be available at launch, including limited T3 content.

Tier 3 Content

T3 gear will be available at launch, as well as a few core T3 dungeons to support proper progression including Oreha’s Well (Abyssal Dungeon), Chaos Dungeon Stage 3, and the Velganos Guardian Raid.

The Combat level cap has been increased to 60.

Additional T3 content will be added to the game post-launch in order to set the pace for player progression, both in terms of new content and optimal difficulty

Steam Achievements

173 Steam Achievements will be available in the game at launch. These mirror some of the achievements you’ll find in-game (although there are many more to unlock in-game as well!)

Character Voice Selection

Character creation now includes an option to select a voice for your character — each class has 3 - 4 options to choose from!

BASED ON PLAYER FEEDBACK

Korean VO DLC Options

Players will be able to select the option to use the original Korean voice over in game along the subtitles of their choice — this will be obtainable in a free Steam DLC pack at launch. Korean subtitles will not be available.

Some early game cut-scenes are now skippable

During Beta, we gathered lots of feedback from players about the early game experience. While we want to continue to improve the first time experience for new players, one of the changes we made before launch is that a number of cutscenes (with the exception of some important pieces of the story) are now skippable, even the first time you play through them. Whether you got your fill of story time during the Beta, or are just more interested in powering through to the end of the game, this will save you a little bit of time if you wish.

Balance tweaks for pacing of the game

Another huge point of feedback that we received during the Closed Beta Test was that many players felt like some of the game’s pacing and gearing was not quite challenging enough. We’ve worked to make balance changes to combat this, and while it won’t slow you down early on, the endgame content will prove to be a bit more challenging for players.

