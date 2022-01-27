FIFA 22 FUT: Leaks Reveal Mid Paulo Maldini and Prime Emilio Butragueño SBC's Coming To Ultimate Team

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team fans will be over the moon to hear that leaks have revealed that Mid Paulo Maldini and Prime Emilio Butragueño are coming to FIFA 22 FUT via squad building challenges very soon.

Developers EA Sports are releasing an abundance of Icon SBC's at the moment and the two footballers have had great careers and with them both retired, they are seen as legends of the game.

The introduction of Icons in FUT was an amazing idea from developers EA SPORTS as it gives players the chance to play with some amazing players from football history like Ronaldo, Pele, Johann Cruyff and more.

There are so many Icons, and with them getting multiple cards, there are an abundance of SBC's that are already in the game or ones coming in the near future.

Leaks Reveal Mid Paulo Maldini and Prime Emilio Butragueño SBC's Coming To Ultimate Team

It feels like every week we are seeing new Icon SBC's come to the game in FIFA 22. We already have seen the base Icons released, and these are the lowest rated.

Squad Building Challenges are most likely the easiest way to get Icons as it is so rare to pack them. The probability of packing them is lower than one percent but it is worth risking buying some packs as it is cheaper than buying them on the transfer market.

Reliable leaker FutSheriff revealed that the Leaks Reveal Mid Paulo Maldini and Prime Emilio Butragueño are coming to FUT very soon. They could even go live from today (Thursday 27th January 2022).

Maldini is seen as one of the best centre-backs on Ultimate Team, whilst Prime Butragueno is definitely one of the best strikers in the games. To have stats rated 90 and higher in pace, shooting and dribbling, whilst also having 80 passing, is great news and no doubt he will be featuring in many squads in Ultimate Team.

As we look towards the latest batch of Icons coming to the game, we hope to see some new leaks around Icons in the near future.

They are massively overpowered as they fit the meta massively and they also cost millions of coins on the transfer market, so if you manage to pack one you are in massive luck.

