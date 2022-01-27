Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury’s next opponent could be mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in what will be an all-British showdown

After four purse bid delays, the final auction for Fury vs Whyte is scheduled for Mexico City this Friday.

This indicates that Anthony Joshua has turned down an offer of step-aside money and will go ahead with his rematch against Oleksandr Uysk.

After years of biding his time Whyte could finally have his chance at world glory with the potential matchup set to take place later in the year.

The Bodysnatcher suffered a brutal defeat against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in 2020 but avenged his loss in March of last year with a fourth-round technical knockout.

Whyte has had several high-profile disputes with the WBC, mainly due to his lack of title opportunities despite maintaining a mandatory ranking.

Former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder once famously went on record stating he would make Whyte wait for a fight, branding the Jamaican-born fighter a “peasant."

Fury, who is currently unbeaten in his professional career, is the talk of the heavyweight division after back-to-back victories against the once feared Bronze Bomber.

After lobbying for a trilogy bout, Wilder was duly humbled after getting knocked out in the 11th round of the contest which took place last October.

The Gypsy King had been eyeing a unification bout against Usyk. Despite months of back and forth with AJ’s camp, an agreement which would see Fury take on Usyk next could not be reached.

Therefore, it seems as though Whyte will be his next title defence as he continues his quest to be crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.

In a video posted on social media, The Gypsy King appeared unfazed at the prospect of fighting Whyte, saying:

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face in mate. I am going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life. Dillian Whyte, train hard because you’re going to get annihilated, bum.”

