Lost Ark System Requirements: What is Needed to Play the Game?

Lost Ark is an upcoming game published by Amazon Game Studios, but what are the system requirements for the new title?

This latest IP from Amazon looks set to be a big jump into the MMOARPG genre, with the developers and Amazon themselves hoping it will be a big hit.

The new IP will be available on Steam upon release, and there’s already a ton of information regarding the requirements that players will need to have an optimised experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the system requirements for Lost Ark on PC via Steam download.

System Requirements

The system requirements for Lost Ark on PC are as follows:

MINIMUM

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchases

RECOMMENDED

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchases

The game doesn’t appear to be a massive drain on resources in terms of PC requirements, as Amazon and Smilegate RPG obviously want to make their game as openly available to as many players as possible.

It remains to be seen whether the game will be the hit that both companies are hoping for, with some Amazon released games such as Crucible becoming commercial flops, despite the fact that they have one of the biggest companies in the world marketing the title.

There are several pre-order offers available for players who want to get a kick-start in the game before it is released as a full free-to-play download. These are available as Founders Packs with a ton of extra paid content to get ahead in the free-to-play title.

There are multiple tiers of Founders Pack available, although they are not required if you want to start playing the game upon the actual release date in February.

