Adama Traore leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers is starting to feel inevitable.

While Tottenham Hotspur rumours have been doing the rounds for several weeks now, interest from Barcelona seems to be coming to the fore that could see Traore secure a triumphant return.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday that the Blaugrana were in talks to sign the 26-year-old, though details such as the inclusion of a buy option still need to be thrashed out with Wolves.

Barcelona comeback for Traore?

As such, it seems as though there are still some key steps to be taken if Traore is going to make a return to Camp Nou, but it still puts his career into perspective either way.

Besides, it feels like an eternity ago that Traore made his bow in the professional game for the Catalan giants, going on to make four first-team appearances having graduated from the B team.

And although he was ultimately moved on to Aston Villa in 2015, the Spain international has since put in the hard yards to catch the eyes of Barcelona again in what could be a glorious reunion.

However, it's not just Traore's footballing skills that have come a long way since he bid goodbye to Barcelona, but also his physical stature that remains pretty much unmatched in the Premier League.

Traore's body transformation

Traore is not only one of the fastest players in England's top-flight, but he's also one of the strongest with his muscly frame always standing out whenever the Wolves winger takes on a defence.

And when you look at images of a younger Traore taking to the pitch for Barcelona, it really goes to the show the staggering extent of his body transformation since leaving the Spanish juggernauts.

Traore's body will have naturally matured over this time, sure, but the different is so unmissable that it's obvious that the Spaniard has done more than simply grow into his own body.

So, with a return to Barcelona potentially on the cards in just a few days' time, we wanted to take a closer look at the extent of Traore's body transformation - and you can check it out down below:

A boy becomes a man.

Pace, strength and intelligence

Now, it's worth saying that there's no such thing as a perfect body in football - as well as life - and you don't need to have rippling muscles like Traore to be both strong and fast in the beautiful game.

However, the effectiveness of Traore's brawn and speed on the pitch, married to his footballing intelligence, couldn't be any clearer and simply must be down to his body transformation in part.

That being said, the baby-oiled Wolves star hasn't necessarily gone about bulking up in the way you might imagine having previously claimed that he doesn't actually lift weights. Yup, seriously.

According to talkSPORT, Traore explained: “My training? I don’t do weights. It’s hard to believe, but I don’t do weights. It’s genetic. I exercise, but I gain mass very quickly.”

So, regardless of whether Traore returns to Barcelona or not, there's no escaping the fact that he's upgraded both physically and skills-wise since his first spell in Spain ended all those years ago.

