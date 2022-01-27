Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

N’Golo Kante is one of the best defensive midfielders to have ever graced the Premier League.

Since joining Leicester City in 2015, the Frenchman has gone on to win almost every senior honour in European football, including back-to-back league titles and the 2018 World Cup.

He has now made 239 appearances for Chelsea yielding 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, but it’s his work off the ball that makes him so impressive.

Renowned for his never-ending stamina and exceptional ball-winning abilities, the 30-year-old covers just about every blade of grass to cut out opposition attacks from midfield.

Despite comically being known to occasionally cheat when playing cards with his teammates, Kante is also one of the most lovable characters in world football.

From picking up rubbish on the streets of Paris, to even reportedly being too shy to ask his teammates if he could hold the World Cup trophy, it’s hard not to love Frenchman.

And while the tenacious midfielder’s leg work around the field can sometimes go unnoticed, a compilation of Kante’s highlights has been posted on Twitter, reminding us of just how good a footballer he truly is.

Posted by @Goal in 2021, the Twitter thread starts with the infamous video of the French national team serenading the 30-year-old with the N’Golo Kante song following their 2018 World Cup triumph.

Translated by TalkSPORT, the players chant: “N’Golo Kante, pala lalala. He’s short, he’s nice, he stopped Leo Messi.

“But we all know he’s a cheater. N’Golo Kante, pala lalala.”

It’s clear to see from the thread why his teammates value him so much.



Flicking back to his time at Leicester City, the feed proves that Kante has more than one string to his bow and can score goals when he gets the ball inside the box.

While he has scored a few screamers over the years, Kante is best known for his ability shutting down attacks and winning the ball back for his side.

For opposition players, he is regarded as being a nuisance to play against and it appears that even some of the greatest players of all time have struggled against him, with the post showing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi toiling to evade the French midfielder.

But if you needed any more evidence that Kante is one of the greatest midfielders in world football, the Twitter post goes on to show off his highlights against Liverpool in the 2019 European Super Cup final.

Even though he is a world-class defender, Kante proved during this match that he’s also an elite ball user, turning Liverpool’s midfield inside out with some incredible footwork and skills that most wingers would be proud to produce.

There’s no wonder why Cesc Fabregas once, per The Mirror, called him ‘N’Golinho’.

