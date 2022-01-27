Lost Ark Story: What is the Lore of the MMOARPG?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lost Ark is an upcoming game published by Amazon Game Studios, but what is the story and lore of the new MMOARPG?

Like most titles in the genre, there is a heavy emphasis on creating a strong lore and story for players to become engrossed in the game.

Both the developers Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games will be hoping that the world they have built will be enough to drive a vibrant community of players for the new game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the story and lore of the upcoming MMOARPG title Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Story

The developers of the game, Smilegate RPG, have attempted to create a rich and dense lore for their new IP, drawing on classic tropes of RPG gaming and building a world for their new MMO-based game.

The official description of the game describes the Lost Ark story and lore of Arkesia as follows:

I: THE DAWNING AGE

The god Regulus brings order and light to balance the darkness of chaos and creates worlds to embody each: Arkesia and Petrania. The order of the light is powered by the Ark, split seven ways for seven gods and spread across Arkesia. And when the two worlds nearly destroy each other by way of a galactic rift connecting them, the Guardians are created to restore peace.

II: RULE OF DARKNESS

While Arkesia prospers with the power of the Ark, Petrania embraces chaos until Kazeros, Lord of the Abyss, emerges to establish a dark order. He creates the Red Moon to imitate the sun, kills off most of the other demons, and forms an army of demon legions. The prophecy of another rift is nigh.

III: EON OF WAR

In the absence of gods, the Sacrian Order seeks the collective power of all seven pieces of the Ark. This triggers a world war that awakens the Guardians. The Guardians restore peace and punish the Order and their allies, but not before a dimensional rift opens up. Kazeros invades Arkesia through the rift and establishes a reign of chaos. Finally, the Ark is used to close the rift and imprison Kazeros beneath a volcano. The seven pieces of the Ark are spread across the seven continents again as peace returns to a battered world.

IV: EPOCH OF EXPLORATION

In the wake left of Kazeros' catastrophic invasion, the world rebuilds with new factions and nations, led by the glorious war hero Luterra. The split Ark leaves behind a scarce and powerful mineral: Arkesium, quickly hoarded and used for weaponry. But, mostly, peace reigns for nearly 500 years.

V: AGE OF INNOVATION

The current peace in Arkesia is threatened by the ancient and long-forgotten evil of chaos. The volcano imprisoning the most dangerous enemy this world has ever known, Kazeros, is about to erupt. Begin your adventure in a world on the brink of war...

According to HowLongToBeat, the game will apparently take players around 17 hours to complete the main story in its current state.

This timing is based on the closed beta version of the game, and we expect that there will be a lot of additions to the sprawling world when further expansions and patches for the game are released in the near future.

