Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'confident' over £30m deal 'nobody saw coming'

Newcastle United are growing in confidence that they can pull off a deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes despite it being a 'surprise' addition to the Magpies' squad, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Eddie Howe - who was appointed as the Tynesiders' head coach in November - has been busy in the transfer market but, with the deadline nearing, it appears there is still more business to be done.

What's the latest news involving Guimaraes?

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed Newcastle have agreed a fee in the region of £30million to sign Guimaraes from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

With the three-cap Brazilian currently on international duty, the defensive midfielder's medical is set to take place in Ecuador.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold medallist has been a valuable member of Lyon's side this season, making 25 appearances, and his current employers released an explosive statement after news of Guimaraes' impending switch to St James' Park broke.

Lyon have 'categorically' denied the suggestion that an agreement has been met with Newcastle over the transfer, described it as 'false information'.

But that should not result in supporters believing a deal is dead in the water as Lyon are classed as a public listed company, meaning they are obliged to release such statements to ensure no false information is disseminated until the move is completed.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Guimaraes?

O'Rourke understands Newcastle remain upbeat in their pursuit of Guimaraes, with Howe and members of the hierarchy expecting the midfielder to be on the club's books before next Monday's transfer deadline.

He believes Guimaraes' move will come as a shock to many despite the Tynesiders being the richest club in world football.

The journalist also feels the Brazilian will be a success at St James' Park having enjoyed an impressive first half of the campaign.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they're pretty confident that they can do this deal, which is a real surprise. Nobody saw this one coming.

"Guimaraes has had a really good season for Lyon and is a Brazil international."

Has Guimaraes been coveted by any other clubs?

It appears Newcastle have seen off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, with The Athletic revealing Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had added Guimaraes to a four-man shortlist of potential midfield signings before the window closes.

The report suggests Guimaraes - along with Douglas Luiz, Ruben Neves and Tyler Adams - had worked his way onto Arteta's radar.

But transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were not interested in getting into a bidding war with Newcastle.

