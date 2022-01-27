Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chimeraland is a game released by Level Infinite in January 2022, and the gacha title has been gaining popularity ever since.

With four continents and more than nine billion square feet of maps to search, collect, treasure hunt and construct houses on, there is a lot for gamers to get stuck into.

Players can also obtain materials to craft artefacts, and also get equipment by hunting ancient and strange animals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the available codes in Chimeraland

Latest Chimeraland Codes (January 2022):

MORETO2022 - 1x Excellent Sigil Pack, 1x Grand Beast Pack, 1x Mount Kit

MERRY2021XMAS - 1x Excellent Sigil Pack, 1x Grand Beast Pack, 1x Mount Kit

With the game still in its infancy, there are not currently any expired codes for the game, but we will be keeping this page updated with all of the information that you need regarding codes for Chimeraland.

We're sure there will be a ton of codes released for the game over the next year, and we'll make sure that we update this page with all of the monthly free rewards and how to get them!

How To Redeem Chimeraland Codes

Redeeming codes in Chimeraland is simple, and here is exactly how you can get your free rewards in the game.

Step One: Login to Chimeraland and tap on the “Perks” button. You can find the Perks button on the top right of the main screen.

Step Two: Tap on the “Events” button after tapping on the Perks button.

Step Three: Now tap on “Redeem CDKey”

Step Four: Take one of the current working codes and paste it into the text box

Step Five: Tap on “Confirm” to get your free rewards

Players are able to download the game now via Android on the Google Play Store and on iOS via the App Store.

Chimeraland is also available to play on PC, although players will need to emulate the game on the platform.

One way to do so is by downloading Bluestacks for PC, an emulation portal that allows players to access the Android platform.

