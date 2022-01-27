Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

W Series has released its 2022 calendar, which features eight Formula 1 support races.

This year will be the all-female championship's third instalment since its inaugural season in 2019.

It will once again race in partnership with F1 and this season will see the tournament host its first ever round in Asia.

W Series will arrive at the Suzuka Circuit in October, in support of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Ahead of the 2021 campaign, W Series and Formula 1 announced a partnership that has taken the first female-only racing series to historic new heights.

Last year, the championship travelled to iconic circuits including Silverstone, Spa, and the Circuit of the Americas.

The double header at COTA was particularly memorable, as defending champion Jamie Chadwick battled against fellow Briton Alice Powell to secure her second W Series title.

Chadwick dominated in the maiden season back in 2019, but the title race was a lot more open in 2021. A thrilling campaign saw the reigning champion and Powell enter the final two races level on points, something the series has never seen before.

With a group of talented young drivers looking to knock the more experienced personnel off their pedestals, 2022 promises to be even more action-packed than last year.

The eight Formula 1 support races will take place in the following locations:

6–8 May — Miami, USA

20–22 May — Barcelona, Spain

1–3 July — Silverstone, UK

22–24 July — Le Castellet, France

29–31 July — Budapest, Hungary

7–9 October — Suzuka, Japan

21–23 October — Austin, USA

28–30 October — Mexico City, Mexico

W Series was scheduled to race in Le Castellet last season, but the French circuit was replaced with another instalment at the Red Bull Ring in Austria instead.

Similarly, the race in Mexico City was also altered and replaced by back-to-back events at COTA.

The Texas-based circuit is one that W Series will return to, along with Hungaroring in Budapest, and Silverstone. But the Grand Prix weekends elsewhere will be a first time experience for the drivers.

"I am delighted that we will be returning to the Circuit of the Americas, Silverstone and Hungary in 2022, and excited to take W Series to Miami, Spain, France, Mexico and Japan for the first time — the latter representing another landmark achievement for W Series as we make our debut in Asia," said W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir.

"We have always stated our intention to make the series a truly global movement and this calendar is the next step towards achieving that."

News Now - Sport News