Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to be interviewed for a second time by Everton on Thursday. He remains under 'serious consideration' to land the job.

Lampard conducted a positive interview earlier in the search, and the development of the process may play into his hands. He is seen by many as one of the strongest potential mid-season appointments.

