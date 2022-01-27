Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard is a very likeable person.

The Englishman carried himself with class both on and off the pitch during his career as a footballer.

However, just like every footballer, Lampard was not immune to criticism.

In fact, at times, he was given quite a hard time during his playing days.

And a set of fans that didn't quite treat Lampard with the respect he deserves was Stoke City's.

On February 11, 2015, Lampard and Manchester City travelled to bet365 Stadium for their Premier League clash.

Lampard was nearing the end of his career and started the game on the bench.

As the Englishman was warming-up by the corner flag, he got into a verbal altercation with Stoke supporters.

Some of the things said about Lampard in the exchange were not pleasant to say the least, with the Stoke supporters starting a chant of: 'Frank Lampard: what a w*****, what a w*****'.

Lampard didn't take the chants to heart though as he gave some back to those shouting abuse at him.

City then scored and Lampard was absolutely loving it.

The midfielder pointed to the goal with a beaming smile on his face while Stoke fans went completely silent.

Watch the footage below...

Fair to say Lampard had the last laugh.

City would go on to win 4-1, with Lampard taking to the pitch for the final 10 minutes in his side's convincing win.

Fast forward seven years and Lampard has made the transition to a football manager.

The 43-year-old has been out of a job since leaving Chelsea in 2021 but is currently being heavily linked with the vacant Everton role.

Lampard is said to have been given a second interview as Everton search for their replacement for Rafa Benitez.

