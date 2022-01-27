Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul is on course towards his goal of ‘fixing fighter’s pay’ with investment into UFC’s parent company.

The 25-year-old has clashed time after time with the UFC’s President Dana White over how much he pays his fighters.

Now, Paul has invested into Endeavor, which holds the rights of ownership over the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The company is the largest MMA promotion brand in the world, and it went public with selling it’s shares for the first time back in 2021.

The Problem Child tweeted at the weekend about the amount that fighters earned for UFC 270.

The total figures paid out to all the fighters was $1.8 million.

Paul then referred to the reported $50 million that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had received combined in their trilogy of fights.

The ex-YouTuber and now turned boxer has not revealed how much he’s invested or how much he owns.

But, he wrote on Twitter:

“I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stick with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters.

"We belive EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”.”

Paul is known for his big stunts, usually to grab attention of audiences on social media.

However, it seems he has an actual morally correct motive rather than just attention, with his mission also being to help the long-term healthcare of the UFC fighters.

He showed an example on Twitter of how much weight Conor McGregor had to lose in order to fight in the welterweight class and how health should come first.

Paul is yet to confirm his next move in the fight game after he sent Tyron Woodley packing for the second time.

He has been seen giving MMA training a try and so could be aiming to make an appearance in the Octagon soon.

