Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs 'pushing' to sign £66m rising star Luis Diaz

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that it's going to be "tough" for Tottenham to sign Luis Diaz but reckons they're going all out to sign the wide man.

Spurs have been linked with the Porto winger as Antonio Conte looks to make the most of his first opportunity to strengthen his squad.

Time isn't on Tottenham's side, with less than five days remaining until the window closes, but O'Rourke reckons that the North London outfit are "pushing hard" for Diaz's signature.



He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's going to be a tough one this for Tottenham. Obviously, they've come in with an offer that Porto have rejected; they're holding out for more money. But Spurs are pushing to get this one done."

