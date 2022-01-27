Newcastle transfer news: 88 G/A Lingard alternative 'on Magpies' targets list'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dele Alli is on Newcastle United's list as they seek alternatives for Jesse Lingard, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The Tottenham man is seemingly available and now looks like an option Newcastle could turn to as they struggle to get a deal over the line for Lingard.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

Alli was not selected for Tottenham's last Premier League outing, the 2-0 defeat against London rivals Chelsea.

It now looks like he could be heading for the Spurs exit door, with The Athletic claiming that his club are willing to let leave him leave on loan this month.

Since Newcastle are looking for an attacking midfielder, the Englishman will no doubt be an appealing proposition for them.

The Tyneside club are keen on Lingard but, according to David Ornstein, they are unwilling to pay the loan fee Manchester United are demanding.

Eddie Howe will now have to consider other options, and Alli is seemingly one of them.

What has O'Rourke said about Alli to Newcastle?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Alli is indeed on Newcastle's list as they look to land a No.10 before the transfer deadline.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "He's on the list at Newcastle. He was seen as their alternative to Jesse Lingard if that move didn't happen, which is looking likely at the moment, so I'm sure he's on that list. But Everton are also interested, Southampton, Brighton."

What would Alli bring to Newcastle?

One would hope goals and assists and, in the past, Alli has obviously shown he is capable of delivering just that.

At his best, the England international is easily one of the most productive players in the Premier League.

According to Transfermarkt, since making his debut in the top flight back in 2015, Alli has scored 51 goals and provided 37 assists.

In his earlier days as a Spurs player, he was a dream No.10. The problem now is that Alli's productivity has dried up massively, with the former MK Dons man failing to score a single league goal last season.

At 25 years of age, though, he is still quite young and far from finished. Perhaps he just needs a fresh start in order to get going again.

And if Newcastle are the team to give him that fresh start and help him rediscover his form, then they will be getting an attacking midfielder capable of winning them points in their battle for survival.

