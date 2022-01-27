Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amazon Prime's All or Nothing series featuring Tottenham Hotspur was certainly an enthralling watch.

The fact Jose Mourinho - arguably the most Box Office manager on the planet - took over from Mauricio Pochettino during filming of the programme certainly helped make it all the more entertaining.

And there were also a number of headline-making events that occured during Spurs' 2019/20 campaign, including Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son nearly having a fight at half-time of a home match versus Everton.

As the players walked towards the tunnel after the referee blew his whistle, an enraged Lloris confronted Son and things very nearly got out of hand.

The two superstars had to be held back by their teammates as they left the pitch and the Amazon cameras captured exactly what happened in the dressing room afterwards.

Spoiler alert, it was pretty chaotic...

Video: What happened in the dressing room after Lloris & Son's on-pitch clash

Lloris was enraged by the fact that Son had not made a run to track back and he then tried to confront the South Korean again in the dressing room, only to be restrained by Serge Aurier.

Things then calmed down a tad, with both players taking a seat to listen to Mourinho's half-time team talk.

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' dealt with the matter pretty well. Instead of grilling Lloris and Son, the Portuguese manager used the incident as a way to prove that the team were now demanding more from one another.

Spurs went on to beat Everton 1-0 courtesy of Michael Keane's first half own goal and at full-time, Lloris and Son embraced on the pitch, proving to the world that their feud was simply something that happened in the heat of the moment.

"It just belongs to the changing room - outside you can say whatever you want. What happened between me and Sonny is part of football sometimes," Lloris said in a post-match interview, per BBC.

"At the end of the game you could see we were more than happy."

Mourinho wasn't angry about the confrontation at all, the current AS Roma boss adding: "[The argument] was probably as a consequence of our meetings. If you want to blame someone for that it's me.

"I was critical of my boys. They were not critical enough with themselves. I asked them to be more demanding of each other. Son is an amazing kid. Everybody likes Son, but the captain told him you have to do more and give more to the team.

"It is something needed for the team to grow up. To grow up you need big personalities. When you have that reaction I have no doubts."

Can you name these obscure January transfers Tottenham Hotspur have made?

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

News Now - Sport News