Ralf Rangnick MAY NOT be at Manchester United next season! - Confirmed

Transfer expert Dean Jones told The Football Terrace host Terry Flewers that there is a chance Ralf Rangnick could leave Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly put their search for a new manager on hold after being impressed by Ralf Rangnick 's impact at Old Trafford.

The 63-year-old was appointed on an interim basis in December, agreeing to take up a consultancy role with the Red Devils once the season ends and a successor is found. But there are muted reports that Ralf will request more power than just a mere consultation role at Old Trafford!

And club legend Gary Neville has previously expressed his thoughts on Rangnick sticking around, saying he would not be against extending his stay like the Red Devils did with predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"The one thing that surprised me in his press conference last week was when he mentioned staying on beyond the term, when it was quite clear he was going to take six months before a consultancy arrangement," Neville said on Sky Sports following the former RB Leipzig boss' appointment.

"Let's say there isn't anyone world class available who can lead the club over the next four years, and Ralf Rangnick has a good six months. I wouldn't be against him staying on for another season as a United fan."

The former United captain added: "Let's say halfway through that season a world-class manager becomes available, and it happened with Ole when Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham.

"You might think if one becomes available for four years, who will be the right man for the project, maybe at that point he goes to that upstairs role and a manager comes in."

