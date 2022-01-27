Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed who he thinks would win a WWE Royal Rumble between his City team-mates.

Ahead of Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, the Belgian playmaker spoke with BT Sport and put forward three names who he thinks would be contenders in a WWE-style rumble match at The Etihad.

Ranking number one and two in his possible winners list are unsurprisingly two defenders, with current PFA Player of the Year Ruben Dias and England full-back Kyle Walker - who’s well known for his trademark spitting water routine, akin to Triple H’s own WWE entrance - getting the nod from the three-time Premier League winner.

“Well, Ruben (Dias) would love to be up there, I’m 100 percent sure. I’m going to put Walks (Kyle Walker) in there. I wouldn’t be surprised by Raheem, but obviously he can’t fight against the tall guys because weight class.”

While Sterling may not fare as well as some of his other team-mates, De Bruyne did give a nod to another powerhouse in the team, Brazilian Fernandinho. However, the 30-year-old did confess that it's probably a rumble match few would want to see, due to the overall size of the Manchester City squad.

“Dinho (Fernandinho) is strong. I would say in the end Walks because he’s just a physical powerhouse for me, but it would be a nice battle. There’s also a lot of people who would be just in the side. We have a very small team, so you don’t want to see that.”

Fans can tune-in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday 1am (steamed live from the US on Saturday 29th January 8pm ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

