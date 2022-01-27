Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luis Fabiano was certainly a fiery character in his playing career.

During his first spell with Sao Paolo in the early 2000s, the striker earned himself a reputation as the bad boy of Brazilian football due to being involved in a number of brawls.

But as well as being a bit of a hot-head, Fabiano was a fantastic footballer and scored goals for fun in Europe with Sevilla.

The 41-year-old joined the Spanish outfit from FC Porto in the summer of 2005 and went on to score 104 times in 225 appearances across all competitions.

Those goals helped Sevilla win two Copa del Reys and two UEFA Cups, while Fabiano was also named in the 2007/08 La Liga Team of the Season.

However, the reputation he had acquired in his native Brazil didn't desert him while in Spain - far from it in fact.

In the 2006/07 campaign, Fabiano was banned for five matches for being part of a fight with Real Zaragoza's Carlos Diogo, who received the exact same punishment.

The incident occurred right at the end of a match and while the scenes have no place on a football pitch, they were also pretty darn hilarious.

Both players swung for each other as hard as possible, but failed to land pretty much every single time, resulting in a sequence of events that wouldn't go amiss in a comedy film.

Take a look at the fight for yourself here - and also enjoy the superb commentary that partners the footage!

Video: Fabiano vs Diogo - football's funniest ever fight?

You just can't help but laugh, with the slap-fest eventually broken up by the players' teammates.

Fabiano expressed significant regret when talking about the fight after the game and he also explained why things got so out of hand between the pair.

"I want to ask for forgiveness from everyone who saw it," the striker who scored 28 goals in 45 matches for Brazil said, per Eurosport.

"It was an ugly incident but he stamped on me, then insulted me and attacked me and I had to defend myself.

"When I returned home my daughter said, 'Daddy, I have seen you fighting on the television and you shouldn't fight.' This is what hurts most."

