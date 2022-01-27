WWE: Why Royal Rumble is the perfect comeback match for Ronda Rousey

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ronda Rousey has been tipped to make an emphatic return to WWE this weekend.

A recent report has claimed the former wrestling star will compete at the women's Royal Rumble match.

However, while it seems as though the green light has been given by the company, the decision to make a comeback rests solely on the fighter herself.

Should Rousey accept the opportunity, she will join other former WWE wrestlers like Mickie James and The Bella Twins in the 30-woman pay-per-view match.

While nothing has been finalised, there is no better event for Rowdy to make her return. A comeback match at Royal Rumble would be extremely poignant.

Rousey made sporadic appearances on WWE alongside Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, also known as The Four Horsewomen, before signing for the company in 2017.

ESPN announced she had officially signed a contract during her surprise appearance at Royal Rumble 2018. Her cameo at the inaugural women's match is where Rousey's iconic era really started.

Rowdy made her official in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in March, where she competed in a mixed tag team match alongside Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The Raw newcomer secured the win for her team and was widely praised for her maiden performance.

It took just six months after her debut for Rousey to get her hands on her first ever WWE belt. She defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018 to become the new Raw women's champion.

Rousey set a new record for the longest red brand reign at 231 days before Becky Lynch claimed both the Raw and SmackDown belts at the main event of WrestleMania 35. Only Big Time Becks herself has beaten this record.

WrestleMania 35 was Rousey's last appearance for WWE after she was sidelined due to injury and did not return. She left behind a huge feud burning between herself, Lynch, and Charlotte Flair — one that will make for exceptional viewing if she returns.

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble clash will be guaranteed a title shot at WrestleMania 38. Should this be Rousey, her journey with WWE will take her right back to where it all started.

The fact her first appearance was a surprise entrance at Royal Rumble is extremely fitting. But the idea of Rousey potentially earning a title match at the pay-per-view that presented her in-ring debut and marked her final appearance will be almost poetic.

News Now - Sport News