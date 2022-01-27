Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty's all-action battle royale platform 'Warzone' was a massive success during the early days of global lockdown.

However, since those early heady days, the game has come in for heavy criticism after cheating scandals amid other glitching issue.

Now, Activision seemingly have plans to correct all that.

That is because news has recently emerged that they reportedly plan to release ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2’ in 2023.

Jason Schreier is a reporter for Bloomberg, he tweeted out about the possibility of at least three Call of Duty games being on PlayStation, despite it being an Xbox exclusive.

He said:

“NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal.

"That’s COD2022, COD2023 and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it’s hazier”

It’s not too big of a shock to the gaming world, as Xbox boss Phil Spencer already tweeted about his “desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”.

There are warnings that the current Warzone is ‘dying’.

Streamer Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm IV hit out at the game, saying:

“Microsoft’s not going to save you! This game sucks. Your game sucks! Microsoft won’t save you. It won’t! Even the game’s engine is outdated!”

With the new generation of consoles being released, game developers have to keep up with the higher graphics and produce different engines for the games to run smoothly.

That is why Activision are planning for a new release, to keep up to date with the latest technology and capitalise on the success of the original Warzone.

Tom Henderson, a prominent industry insider and leaker, gave a little more information on what we could expect from the newest Warzone:

“Warzone is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware.”

So, one of the most successful battle royale games in the past decade will not have much affiliation with its sequel.

Henderson’s use of “a completely new game” has thrown everyone off the track, and we won’t see any teaser anytime soon if it’s not being released until next year.

Will the game be free to download for all as the original was? Will the game even be a battle royale? We’ll have to wait and see.

