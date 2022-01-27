FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Lautaro Martinez, Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger part of Leaked TOTY Honourable Mention Squad

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will be releasing some new Honourable Mention special cards in the near future and leaks have revealed that Lautaro Martinez, Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger will be part of this additional TOTY promo.

The game has released more promos than ever, and Team of the Year is one of the best promos of the year. Now they are adding more special cards to this promo in order to make it last longer.

This is definitely something that will excite the gaming community as most believe that this is the best and most fun promo of the year.

With the leaks coming thick and fast at the moment, and all being very reliable, the FIFA community will no doubt get excited by these latest leaks that has surfaced.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

Lautaro Martinez, Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger part of Ultimate Team Honourable Mention Squad Leaked

Before the FIFA 22 FUT Team of the Year squad was announced, players were allowed to vote and pick the squad, and there were an abundance of nominees to choose from.

It looks like some of the players in these nominees will be part of an Honourable Mentions mini promo during Team of the Year.

Players will be happy to hear that three of these players which are part of this promo are Lautaro Martinez, Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger. These leaks have been provided by FutSheriff, fifa_romania and trustyfuttrader and with these all very reliable leakers, this news can be trusted.

The Honourable Mentions Promo will be going live on Friday 28th January 2022 at 6PM GMT. Here is the squad in full, as leaked by FutSheriff.

Mohamed Salah

Erling Haaland

Bruno Fernandes

Karim Benzema

Antonio Rudiger

Leon Goretzka

Lorenzo Insigne

Edouard Mendy

Federico Chiesa

David Alaba

Phil Foden

Jules Kounde

Kyle Walker

Leonardo Bonucci

Jonathan David

Lautaro Martinez

Further news from the same leakers revealed that Inter Milan striker Martinez would be a Squad Building Challenge, so be sure to acquire some high rated players in your club for this. Meanwhile Rugider, Salah and the others will be available in packs. No doubt most of these cards will be quite expensive so make sure you have some coins.

Do any of these players excite you and will you be putting them into your squad?

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News