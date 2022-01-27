Tottenham transfer news: Shock development after Spurs 'agree terms' with £25.2m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed Tottenham Hotspur had already reached an agreement over a four-and-a-half year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore before Barcelona hijacked the deal.

Head coach Antonio Conte has called on chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici to 'do something' to strengthen Spurs' squad even if it is 'not the best opportunity', but it would appear as though they have missed out on Traore.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Tottenham's pursuit of Traore is all but over after The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed Barcelona, where the winger came through the ranks, are putting together a package to seal his return from Wolves.

The report suggests the Spanish giants are attempting to negotiate a loan deal with an option to purchase the 26-year-old for more than £29million, while Traore had doubts over heading to north London due to Conte wanting to deploy him as a right wing-back.

It comes after it had initially been claimed the eight-cap Spain international was edging towards completing a £20million switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We had also revealed earlier this week that Spurs had agreed to pay Traore £120,000-per-week ahead of a prospective deal that would see him join the club on an initial loan deal ahead of a permanent transfer.

Had that deal gone through, the £25.2million-rated Traore would have more than doubled his current £43,000-per-week salary at Wolves.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones believes serious questions need to be asked of the Spurs hierarchy over how Traore has been able to escape from their clutches.

The transfer insider understands the north Londoners had already agreed a long-term contract with the Spaniard.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If Spurs fail to sign Traore at this stage then you have to wonder how it's been allowed to happen.

"From what I'm told, it had gone as far as agreeing all the terms on a deal until 2026."

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Have Spurs got a back-up plan after seemingly missing out on Traore?

Luis Diaz is clearly on Spurs' radar after they saw a £37.6million bid rejected by Portuguese giants Porto earlier this week.

Diaz has a release clause of £66million and if Tottenham were to meet it, the Colombian winger would become the most expensive acquisition in the club's history.

Nevertheless, Traore's snub will have come as a huge blow after Conte and Paratici had made Traore a top target.

It also will not have gone down well after Conte had urged Spurs to match his ambition as he looks to become a long-term success at the club.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News