Boxing legend Mike Tyson has confirmed he may never fight again.

Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight fighters to ever live, but at the age of 55, he’s seen some sad developments in the sport from his point of view.

His boxing comeback has become more “financial” rather than “fun”.

It was a remarkable revival to his career when Tyson fought in an exhibition match versus Roy Jones Jr back in November 2022.

The bout sold a reported 1.6 million pay-per-view packages, as older boxing fans would have been strongly hit with some nostalgia ‘The Kid Dynamite’s’ glory days.

But, because of this success in sales and his ageing body, Tyson admitted boxing is becoming more of a burden.

He said on the Nelk Boys’ Podcast:

“I don’t think I will [fight] either but you never know again. Every 12 to 13 months, boom, something is missing.

“Like, something is missing. Boom, I’m missing muscle mass, boom, it’s always something different.

“Guys want to fight me for $100 million. I don’t think I’ll ever do stuff like that anymore.

“I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Some people took it to another level and made it financial and the fun went out of it.”

There were lots of rumours of fights with old rivals of Tyson, including his old nemesis Lennox Lewis.

Lewis said on the Joe Rogan podcast:

“I’ll take my pyjamas off for 100 million. If you’re serious, come with it baby, show me the paper.”

There were also verbal agreements to fight one of the Paul brothers, Logan or Jake, in a Las Vegas exhibition.

But Iron Mike has put out the fire before it could grow about the Paul brothers, saying:

I’m not even interested in doing this stuff.

“If it was back when it first started, yes, and we were both fighting on the same card and both active, yeah I would do It but it just turned bad. It didn’t turn out right.”

