Newcastle transfer news: 'Medical was pencilled in' for £33.5m star

Newcastle United are planning on conducting a medical for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães on Friday, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

It's been a relatively frustrating month for the Magpies, despite the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, respectively, with several more acquisitions being targetted by new manager Eddie Howe.

What is the latest news involving Guimarães?

According to The Guardian, Newcastle are 'close to signing' Guimarães after they had a €40 million (£33.5m) bid accepted by Lyon for the 24-year-old.

There are reportedly still details involving both clubs and the player's agent to be finalised before any deal is completed, but it's believed significant progress is being made.

Guimarães is currently away on international duty with the Brazil national team and is expected to take a medical when he returns to his homeland from Ecuador, where he is set to take part in a World Cup qualifier.

If Newcastle can get this deal over the line, then it would be considered a sizeable coup for the relegation-threatened side, given his reputation and the competition for his signature.

It's claimed that fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal and Serie A giants Juventus were also interested in signing Guimarães at the end of the season yet the St. James' Park outfit have snuck in ahead of them.

What has Downie said about Guimarães?

Newcastle's deal for the South American was thrown into doubt when Lyon released a statement saying they 'categorically' deny any agreement is in place.

However, Downie has revealed a source that he trusts 'implicitly' has informed him a medical will take place imminently, suggesting Guimarães could be the next player to join Howe's revolution.

He told GiveMeSport: “From what I was told yesterday, a medical was essentially pencilled in for the next 48 hours.

"I think initially they were hoping it was going to be yesterday, and then they realised it wouldn't get done in time to get him out of international duty, so then it was going to be Friday. So, we are hearing that kind of thing from a good source I trust implicitly.”

Would Guimarães be a good signing for Newcastle?

Guimarães is a defensive-minded midfielder who prefers to anchor the engine room, breaking up opposition attacks before kickstarting ones of his own.

And since he moved to Lyon from boyhood club Atletico Paranaense back in January 2020, he's established himself as one of the most promising young talents in Ligue 1.

As per WhoScored, Guimarães has made 2.4 tackles, 1.7 defensive dribbles and 1.7 key passes per league game this season, bettering his teammates for each metric.

His overall rating for 2021/22 of 7.15 is the second-highest in the first-team squad and indicates Newcastle could be set to sign an extremely talented player.

