League of Legends Lunar Revel Event: Everything You Need to Know

Fans of League of Legends have a lot to look forward to as Chinese New Year celebrations begin today!

Every year, the Lunar Revel event is released to the players of League of Legends, in order to celebrate what is also known as the Spring Festival.

This time around, fans have a lot to be excited about as Riot Games have brought them four sets of skins the brand new Porcelain, and the recurring Firecracker - as well Crystal Rose and Withered Rose skins which are yet to be released to the League of Legends in-game store.

Not only this but fans can expect to see missions where they can earn points to unlock goodies in the Lunar Revel Shop, new TFT purchasable items, new Icons, Wards, and much more.

Here is everything you need to know about the Lunar Revel event:

Lunar Revel 2022 Pass and Pass Bundle

Players have multiple choices while playing and enjoying the game, for those free-to-play (FTP) players you don’t need to spend a penny with limited access.

However, if you choose to spend, you will be rewarded if you either pay for the Revel 2022 Event Pass (1650 RP) or the Lunar Revel 2022 Event Pass Bundle (2650 RP).

Lunar Revel 2022 Event Pass (1650 RP) includes:

Event Pass

Four Firecracker Orbs

200 Lunar Revel Tokens

Lunar Revel 2022 Event Pass Bundle (2650 RP) includes:

Contains all of the mentioned above

Porcelain Lux Icon

Porcelain Lux Skin

Lux Champion

Purchase of either Event Pass will give players access to all missions, check out League of Legends' official website.

And for Token Bank mission information you can check out the article posted above.

Skins

Firecracker & Porcelain

You can either buy the Bundles or items separately.

Firecracker Mega Bundle (11623 RP)

This includes:

Firecracker Xin Zhao (1350 RP)

Firecracker Tristana (1350 RP)

Firecracker Diana (1350 RP)

Firecracker Sett (1350 RP)

Firecracker Teemo (1350 RP)

Firecracker Icons for the above champions + Firecracker Ward Skin

Porcelain Mega Bundle (11817 RP)

Porcelain Protector Ezreal (Legendary) - (1820 RP)

Porcelain Lux (1350 RP)

Porcelain Amumu (1350 RP)

Porcelain Kindred (1350 RP)

Porcelain Lissandra (1350 RP)

Crystal & Withered Rose

Crystal Rose Janna (1350 RP)

Crystal Rose Akshan (1350 RP)

Withered Rose Elise (1350 RP)

Withered Rose Zeri (1350 RP)

Chromas

Via League of Legends' official website, here are the Chromas that will cost 290 RP each.

Porcelain Chromas

Ezreal (Rose Quartz, Emerald, Pearl, Catseye, Golden Tiger)

Lux (Sapphire, Rose Quartz, Catseye, Tanzanite, Obsidian, Emerald, Pearl, Golden Tiger)

Amumu (Rose Quartz, Tanzanite, Obsidian, Emerald, Pearl, Aquamarine, Catseye, Golden Tiger)

Lissandra (Aquamarine, Emerald, Catseye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Pearl, Obsidian, Golden Tiger)

Kindred (Sapphire, Rose Quartz, Catseye, Tanzanite, Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Golden Tiger)

Firecracker Chromas

Xin Zhao (Catseye, Rose Quartz, Sapphire, Tanzanite, Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Golden Tiger)

Teemo (Emerald, Rose Quartz, Sapphire, Citrine, Emerald, Obsidian, Tanzanite, Golden Tiger)

Diana (Sapphire, Emerald, Tanzanite, Rose Quartz, Catseye, Obsidian, Pearl, Golden Tiger)

Sett (Catseye, Emerald, Amethyst, Turquoise, Rose Quartz, Obsidian, Pearl, Golden Tiger)

Tristana (Sapphire, Emerald, Tanzanite, Rose Quartz, Catseye, Obsidian, Pearl, Golden Tiger)

Firecracker Jinx, Vayne, and Sejuani will all receive Golden Tiger Chromas

Crystal & Withered Rose Chromas

Crystal Rose Akshan (Aquamarine, Emerald, Rose Quartz, Catseye, Amethyst, Obsidian, Pearl)

Crystal Rose Janna (Sapphire, Emerald, Rose Quartz, Tanzanite, Catseye, Pearl, Obsidian)

Withered Rose Zeri (Citrine, Peridot, Sapphire, Rose Quartz, Pearl, Obsidian, Turquoise)

Withered Rose Elise (Citrine, Emerald, Sapphire, Rose Quartz, Pearl, Obsidian, Turquoise)

Ward Skins

Firecracker Ward Skin

Border Sets

The Firecracker Border sets for a champion will be (2512 RP), while Border Sets without the champion will be (2220 RP).

Firecracker Border sets include the Champion, Skin, ward skin, and Icon, as well as the Border.

The Porcelain Border sets will be (2030 RP) With a champion, while without the champion it will be (1900 RP).

Porcelain Protector Ezreal will be (2387 RP) or (1900 RP) Depending on if you buy with or without the champion.

Porcelain Border sets include the Champion, Skin, and Icon as well as the Border.

Emotes

There will be three new emotes:

Firecracker Sett (Can I eat this?) - Event Pass milestone mission required

Firecracker Teemo (Eat it while it’s Hot!) - Event Pass milestone mission required.

Porcelain Lux (It’s your lucky year!) - Event Pass milestone mission required.

Loot Bundles

What you can get?

Firecracker Orbs

Firecracker Grab Bag

Firecracker Exclusive Pack

From 17th February to 7th March the Loot store with include rare Porcelain Loot items

Porcelain Orbs

Porcelain Grab Bag

Porcelain Exclusive Pack

To see full In-game store prices, as well as Event Shop, click here.

ARURF Returns!

First Strike Cooldown: 25-15 seconds (levels 1-18) → 15-9 seconds (level 1-18)

Glacial Augment Cooldown: 25 seconds → 15 seconds

