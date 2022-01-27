Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rob Green may never have played a single competitive game for Chelsea, but he still made his mark during his short spell at the club.

Green served as Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper for the Blues in the 2018/19 season.

Despite getting no game time, he was a popular figure among Chelsea supporters.

And, as an experienced goalkeeper who had gone through a lot during his career, he also had an influence in the dressing room.

Chelsea had a lot of ups and downs during that campaign.

Their lowest point came after a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.

And Green felt the need to confront Maurizio Sarri in the changing room after the embarrassing defeat at the Etihad Stadium in February 2019.

Speaking to the Athletic in 2019, Green started: “The lads put their hands up and said, ‘We care a lot’ but they spoke without saying very much. I was thinking to myself, ‘I can’t have this’.

“I turned to [Maurizio] Sarri and said, ‘Look, you are in a really difficult position and I understand that because there is stuff going on at this club that I can see, you can see and no one on the outside can see, so I get you’, but all the while I was thinking, ‘I’m going to give him both barrels in a minute’.

“I just spelled it out. I told him, ‘You have no plan B. You’re a transactional kind of manager. The players in the group are not the kind to speak to you like this — they care very much but are scared to say something to you, like I am. I don’t care because what are you going to do — drop me!?’"

Both Chelsea's players and coaching staff responded well to the rant.

He continued: “I spoke for 15 minutes. A lot of players said afterwards that they enjoyed me saying that: ‘You said what I wanted to say but I couldn’t say it’.

"Obviously, if they had, it could have affected their place in the team or their future at the club.

“Two of the assistant coaches, Gianfranco Zola and Carlo Cudicini, said something along the lines of, ‘That was brilliant. We’ve been trying but we are in a compromised position as well in that it is a very hierarchical style and there isn’t a lot of feedback coming in return’."

Green began to regret his emotional speech near the end as he began to worry how Sarri would react.

But the former England goalkeeper claimed Sarri also took his rant on board.

“How did Sarri take it?" he added. "We were all walking out of the room at the end and he was standing at the door.

"I was thinking, ‘Oh f***, I’m dead’ but he shook my hand and said, ‘Thank you, that’s the first time anyone has made me think at a meeting’."

However, the speech didn't have the impact that Green desired as he admitted it 'didn't change anything.'

Sarri and Green would both go on to depart that summer, with the latter calling an end to his professional career.

