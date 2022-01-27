Wolves transfer news: Major '100%' claim emerges over Adama Traore's Molineux future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes selling Adama Traore would '100%' alter Wolverhampton Wanderers' January transfer window.

Bruno Lage's charges have had a relatively quiet month so far, turning Hee-chan Hwang's loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent move, while also welcoming 21-year-old Chiquinho to the club from Estoril.

What is the latest news involving Wolves?

One player who could be moving in the opposite direction, though, is Traore. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, but it now seems as though he could make a shock return to Barcelona.

According to David Ornstein, the Catalan giants are closing in on a loan deal that includes a €35 million (£29m) option to buy.



The proceeds from the explosive attacker's expected departure could have a big knock-on effect for Wolves for the remainder of the winter window.

A report in The Telegraph at the start of the month stated that Lage wanted to sign three players but would have to sell before he could buy due to the owner's reluctance to bankroll any major additions.

Therefore, Traore's exit may give the Portuguese tactician room to manoeuvre in the market and make the final few days very interesting for the Midlands outfit.

What has Taylor said about Traore?

In a recent press conference, Lage stated that he wanted to keep Traore at the club and was planning for the future with him involved.

But Taylor has revealed that that stance is in contrast to what has been 'relayed from the board' and believes the winger's exit will have a significant impact upon Wolves this January.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, 100% (selling Traore would change Wolves’ transfer window). I think, as I mentioned, Lage really wants to keep Adama, and he's been public about that, which is kind of going against what's been relayed from the board.”

Would Traore be a big loss to Wolves?

Traore has been a frustrating figure throughout his career. His obvious talent only seems to appear in flashes, and he struggles to put in consistent performances.

In 154 appearances for Wolves, the forward has scored just 11 goals and has provided only 18 assists, highlighting his lack of end product.

Under Lage, Traore has also only started 10 of Wolves' opening 21 Premier League games, and the Molineux side should be well equipped to cope with his departure.

