Call of Duty Mobile: How To Use A Controller

Call of Duty Mobile is a great game enjoyed by many in the industry, and we can reveal how you can use a controller in the game.

The franchise is one of the biggest on both the Playstation and Xbox consoles, and due to this success, the developers decided to make a completely separate game just for mobile users.

It has worked brilliantly and there are thousands playing the game on a daily basis. With new seasons every few months and lots of new content, there is no doubt that this game will be successful for a long time.

As we wait for a new season to be released, the gaming community are throughly enjoying Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 Heist.

How To Use a Controller in Call of Duty Mobile

Obviously the game is going to be one in which many play using the touch screens on their mobile devices; however, we do see a lot of players in COD Mobile use a controller as well.

It is easy to use a controller in COD Mobile, but it isn't just putting in a lead in your mobile and you need to follow these simple steps in order to make sure your controller will work in the game. There are slight tweaks on these steps depending on which mobile device you have.

Android

Step One: First, you pull down the Notification Shade from the top of your screen.

Then you press the Bluetooth symbol

Select 'Pair New Device.'

After this, you hold down the PS and Share button on your PS controller, or the connect button on your Xbox controller

You have to wait until the controller LED starts flashing and then you will be able to select it from the list on your Android phone.

Once connected in your settings you will be able to play

iPhone

Step One: First, you open the Settings app on your phone, and then you select Bluetooth.

Then, you hold down the PS and Share button on your PlayStation controller, or the connect button on your Xbox controller.

Once the controller LED starts flashing, you then select it on your iOS device. This can be located under 'Other Devices'

Once connected in your settings you will be able to play

One thing to note is that your controller will only work when you’re actually playing a match.

