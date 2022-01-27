Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AJ Styles has commented on a possible one-on-one meeting with Edge, stating that it’s ‘getting close’ to happening.

Since Edge’s emotional WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2020, there has been a number of dream matches mooted for the ‘Rated R Superstar’, with AJ Styles name very much near the top of the list.

The two have met inside a WWE ring before, as part of the 2021 Royal Rumble match. On that occasion Edge reportedly separated Styles’ shoulder with a spear, but the pair have never had a singles match against each other.

Now Styles has raised expectations of potential one-on-one match, by addressing the idea during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump. The Phenomenal One believes will take place and wants the bout to happen:

"The last time Edge and I were in the ring together, he separated my shoulder with a spear, which is the way it should have been. We need to get back in the ring with a one-on-one match and get this thing over with. I want this match. He wants this match. When is it going to happen? We're getting close.”

Both men will be in action on Saturday evening, as Edge teams with wife Beth Phoenix for the first time to face Miz and his other half Maryse. While AJ will be part of the Royal Rumble match, echoing memories of his WWE debut in the same match six years ago.

However, with both men’s path to WrestleMania unclear, a meeting between the two in Dallas would be one to saviour for WWE fans.

Fans can tune-in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday 1am (steamed live from the US on Saturday 29th January 8pm ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

