Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Singapore Grand Prix will continue as part of the Formula 1 calendar for at least another seven years, following the race’s contract extension.

The exciting news has prompted fans to recall Lewis Hamilton’s stunning performance at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in the 2018 edition of the race.

Heading into qualification Mercedes hadn’t been favoured to perform the best because Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari had the more suitable cars.

But then Hamilton raced around the track with near perfection to achieve pole position.

The track features twenty-two corners and many blind corners which leaves room for error, but Hamilton didn’t make any mistakes.

His drive was magical, the Brit hit every apex and got as close to the wall as he could without crashing to achieve a time of 1:36.015 in Q3.

Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes, called it “the most epic lap I’ve ever seen around here.”

His performance also drew comparisons to Ayrton Senna's iconic lap around the Monte Carlo street circuit in Monaco in 1988.

Despite many fans and pundit’s calling the then 33-year-old’s lap’s perfect he doesn’t believe such a thing is possible.

"I have never done the perfect lap, ever, and that is what is so great about this sport: you never get perfect.

“You get close, maybe. But imagine if, in those 30,000-odd laps, l did 1,000 or 10,000 perfect laps.

“That would really be boring. If you played the perfect game time and time again, you would lose motivation because it is easy.

“You always have to move on to something more difficult. But there is no other class better than Formula 1 so if l was to perfect it, it would suck."

Even if Hamilton doesn’t think his lap was perfect F1 fans can get excited about more potential memorable moments at the Singapore Grand Prix.

1 of 20 Where was Lewis Hamilton born? Stevenage London Peterborough Manchester

News Now - Sport News