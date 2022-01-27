Newcastle transfer news: 'Desperate' claim emerges amid 'frustration' at St James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are becoming 'desperate' after only adding two fresh faces to their squad heading into the final days of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies went into 2022 having become the richest club in world football thanks to a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund just a matter of months earlier, but that has not resulted in a major influx of reinforcements.

What has happened at Newcastle during the transfer window?

Although they failed to bring in a director of football despite employing recruitment firm Nolan Partners in order to find the ideal candidate ahead of the transfer window, Newcastle hoped drafting Nick Hammond in as a transfer consultant would pay off.

While those working behind-the-scenes have worked around the clock in an attempt to bolster the Magpies' options, head coach Eddie Howe has admitted to it being a frustrating search.

Howe has been forced to contend with the likes of Sven Botman being priced out of a move from Lille and Manchester United seeking an inflated loan fee for the services of Jesse Lingard.

As a result, there have only been two new arrivals at St James' Park as the transfer window ticks into its final days.

Kieran Trippier became the first signing of the Public Investment Fund era, costing £12million from Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle then activated Chris Wood's £25million release clause to steal the striker from fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley.

What has Keith Downie said about the situation?

Downie believes Newcastle are becoming desperate after registering an interest with a host of potential signings in the latter stages of the window.

The Magpies are still in the relegation zone after securing just two victories since the season got underway.

Downie feels those getting to grips with their first-ever transfer window behind-the-scenes have realised how difficult it is to do business in January.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's frustration on all parts.

"I still do expect them to add before the transfer window closes, but I have to say it's getting to the stage now where it's getting a bit desperate."

Is anyone close to joining Newcastle?

Downie has revealed Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after agreeing a fee in the region of £30million.

The Brazilian is currently on international duty and will undergo his medical thousands of miles away from St James' Park in Ecuador.

It is understood that Newcastle will return to Brighton & Hove Albion with an improved bid after seeing an £8million offer for Dan Burn rejected.

According to MailOnline, Newcastle have also held talks over Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Matt Targett, Dele Alli and Aaron Ramsey.

