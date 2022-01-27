WWE Royal Rumble: Becky Lynch roasts 'insecure' Doudrop ahead of title clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line this weekend when she faces off against Doudrop at Royal Rumble.

Big Time Becks will vie to defend her title against the former NXT star, who recently described their upcoming clash as 15 years in the making.

Doudrop admitted she feels like she is "in a dream world sometimes" and has described her rise through the WWE ranks as "meteoric".

For the Scot, this is the biggest match of her career. For Lynch, it's just another day at the office.

"So here’s the thing. I’m The Man and she’s a fan," the Irish icon told WWE UK bluntly. "When she was starting out, we were both teenagers at the time, but I had made a name for myself all over the world.

"All over Europe, all over America, Canada, Japan, and with few role models to look at. She looked at this Rebecca Knox who was just breaking barriers all over the place, and then I was gone."

The former Piper Niven met her opponent when she went by the ring name Rebecca Knox during the early noughties. After joining WWE, Lynch adopted her new household name and went on to dominate the wrestling scene.

"And so I imagine when I re-emerged at WWE years later to change the landscape of women’s wrestling, she was just beside herself. Beside herself.

"Now I think she’s putting on a bit of a bravado, trying to act tough, trying to hold it together because she’s insecure that she’s going against her idol."

Indeed, Lynch is one of the biggest name in WWE and is one of the company's highest paid wrestlers, regardless of gender. She is a two-time winner of the Raw Women's Championship and has held the SmackDown title four times.

The Man also became the first woman in history to hold both titles after her success at WrestleMania 35, where she adopted the iconic nickname Becky Two Belts.

Doudrop is still new to the big leagues, having made her main roster debut last June as Eva Marie's protégé.

She initially joined Monday Night Raw as a lovable babyface who escaped the clutches of the controlling Eva Marie. But after being snubbed of title opportunities, Doudrop turned heel and has been feuding with both Lynch and Bianca Belair in recent weeks.

The two women will battle it out for the Raw Women's Championship in St Louis this Sunday at 01:00 GMT.

