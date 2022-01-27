7 Deadly Sins: Origin: Release Date, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

7 Deadly Sins: Origin is an upcoming gacha game from Netmarble, and is set to be the sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Origin will be an open-world action RPG planned for release on PC, console and smartphone.

Following the original story of Grand Cross, 7 Deadly Sins: Origin will feature a multiverse-based story as well as a brand new protagonist.

Here’s everything you need to know about 7 Deadly Sins: Origin, including the release date, trailer, gameplay and more.

Release Date

Unfortunately, the company has not yet confirmed an official release date for the game, but we will update this page as and when Netmarble make the official announcement!

Netmarble did however confirm the following on their official website regarding the upcoming gacha game:

“Following the success of 'Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross', 'Seven Deadly Sins Origin', which is being prepared as a sequel, offers a multiverse original story and an open world with a high degree of freedom.

“This game contains a new protagonist and the adventures of various characters appearing in the Seven Deadly Sins and Apocalypse, and can be enjoyed on multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console.”

Trailer

The trailer for the game shows a title that shares an extremely close resemblance to another massively popular gacha game, Genshin Impact.

Several players on the Gacha Gaming subreddit are discussing how similar the game looks to the miHoYo juggernaut.

One user noted: “Isn't 7ds bottom of the barrel IP? Why? And in general I think giving Genshin treatment to existing IP is the wrong move. You should build from scratch to compete with Genshin.”

Another player seemed to lose interest simply due to the developer. "Netmarble" yeah I lost all hype when I see the name lol.

“And also it's way too good for the full release mobile game to be the same as the trailer but we will see, but if it's true I cannot imagine how bad the monetization the game will have and with Netmarble holding the game as well.

“And yeah the style looks the same as Genshin Impact, I wish they didn't do that and stick with their own style, well let's just wait if it's gonna fail like TOF or not.”

It remains to be seen if the developers will be able to win over players of Genshin Impact to try out the new 7 Deadly Sins: Origin game!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

You can find all of the latest News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News