Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2: Leaker Suggests When Release Date Will Be Decided

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated Nintendo releases this year, with many hoping that the game will in fact be launched in 2022.

One of the more prominent leakers of Nintendo games has now confirmed more on the potential release of the game.

Frustratingly for players, it appears as though the company will be waiting a few months to make their official decision.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding the leaks surrounding the potential release date of Breath of the Wild 2.

Read More: Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Map, Pre Order, Trailer And All You Need To Know

Breath of the Wild 2 Leaks

According to prominent leaker @SamusHunter2, Nintendo will be making their decision on whether the game will be able to be released in 2022 by around April time.

They tweeted: “Just to talk I want to express my thoughts on the possibility of postponing the sequel of BotW to 2023. At the moment I see it difficult.

“Nintendo wants to aim for a release for this year, but if for some reason the launch should be postponed, the final decision will be taken around April, with a possible announcement in early May at most, because [this is] usually [what] happens.

“So right now it's a topic that doesn't make as much sense to discuss but it will certainly be interesting to see how Nintendo will handle the title announcements.”

Read More: Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Collector's Edition: Everything You Need to Know

Hopefully, Nintendo will provide fans with an update around April as suggested by SamusHunter2, although it may well be a disappointing update if the company is thinking about pushing the game back until 2023.

With the original Breath of the Wild game being such a massive hit, the developers will be hoping to recreate that magic with the sequel.

If that means that fans need to wait just a little bit longer, then it should be for the better, giving Nintendo time to iron out any issues before the retail release.

Read More: Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Map: Everything We Know So Far

You can find all of the latest news and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News