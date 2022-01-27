Aston Villa transfer news: 'Gerrard on the phone' trying to seal deal for £22.5m CL winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has predicted Joe Gomez to stay at Liverpool this month but believes that Steven Gerrard has been on the phone to his former club in an attempt to bring him to Aston Villa.

Villa have been chasing a centre-back throughout the whole of January but have so far been unable to add one to their squad.

What's the latest news with Gomez?

Aston Villa's interest dates back to soon after Gerrard was appointed in November. The Mirror reported that the 41-year-old was keen on striking a deal for Gomez to move to the Midlands this month following his lack of game-time at Anfield.

The £22m-rated centre-back has made just four starts all season, three of which have come in the Carabao Cup and has been made to mainly watch on from the bench due to the form of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, with Ibrahima Konate as third-choice.

In the Premier League, Gomez has played just 12 minutes and hasn't made a league start since November 2020.

Therefore, Football Insider believe that Gerrard is still pushing hard to bring the 24-year-old to Villa Park before Monday's deadline, with O'Rourke adding that he's had conversations with his former employees.

Regardless, O'Rourke is doubtful over their chances of making Gomez their fourth signing of the window.

What did O'Rourke say about Gomez?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Villa are trying hard, I know Steven Gerrard has been on the phone to Liverpool to see if there's any possibility to get Joe Gomez, as centre-back is a position that Villa are desperate to do before Monday's deadline, but as things stand right now, I think Joe Gomez will remain at Anfield."

What other business have Villa done?

While it would prove frustrating to miss out on signing a centre-back, if the window closed now, it would still be an excellent one for Villa.

In the midst of their attempts to bring in a central defender, Kortney Hause did commit his future to the Villa Park outfit by penning a new long-term contract.

Furthermore, two signings Villa have made have been mighty impressive. Firstly, they took full advantage of Lucas Digne's situation at Everton by bringing the Frenchman to the Midlands before securing one of the standout deals of the window when Philippe Coutinho joined on loan from Barcelona, while they've also secured the services of goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Roma.

A centre-back would be the icing on the cake for Gerrard, but as of now, it's been a progressive month for the Villa boss.

