West Ham transfer news: 'A lot of negotiations' with big-name club over £20m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Pete O'Rourke thinks there will be a lot of negotiations between West Ham and Marseille as the east London club look to sign defender Duje Caleta-Car.

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old, though things are becoming quite complicated, as Marseille are said to want a £20m transfer fee rather than a loan offer.

What is the latest news involving Caleta-Car?

According to talkSPORT, David Moyes wants to sign a new central defender before the end of the month and Caleta-Car is top of the list.

The same report states that Marseille want £20m for the Croatian, preferring a permanent transfer over a loan deal.

This is not the first time Caleta-Car has been linked with a move to the London Stadium, with Get French Football News claiming last summer that West Ham had been in talks to sign him before landing Kurt Zouma.

Ultimately, it is quite clear that the 6 ft 4 centre-half is a player who the Hammers have been watching and like.

Man United seal LAST-GASP win vs West Ham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has O'Rourke said about Caleta-Car to West Ham?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks there is going to be a lot of negotiating between West Ham and Marseille over Caleta-Car and has suggested that a loan deal with an option to buy could be a possibility.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "I think it's just going to be a lot of negotiations going on between West Ham and Marseille. Maybe a deal with an obligation to buy might suit all parties."

Should West Ham stump up the cash for Caleta-Car?

Given there was interest back in the summer, Caleta-Car is clearly a player Moyes rates and wants. Considering that, the West Ham board really should be doing all they can to bring the Croatia international to the London Stadium.

Moyes deserves backing after guiding the Hammers to an impressive sixth-placed finish last season, while this term, he currently has them sitting one place higher in fifth.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Central defence is also a pressing concern for the Scotsman right now after losing Angelo Ogbonna for the rest of the campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The return of Zouma is a huge boost, with the Frenchman managing to play 90 minutes in the recent loss to Manchester United following his hamstring injury. But with West Ham having so much to play for, a place in next season's Champions League namely, they could do with the arrival of another central defender like Caleta-Car.

News Now - Sport News